ALEX Salmond will today launch the manifesto in a make-or-break election for his fledgling Alba party.

The former First Minister will put independence at the forefront of his campaign, arguing an energy rich Scotland could cut household bills if it had the full powers to do so.

Suggesting a vote for the SNP means only “stagnation”, he will also set out plan to address the cost-of-living crisis by doubling the winter fuel payment for pensions

Launched just before last year’s Holyrood election, Alba failed to get any MSPs elected, and faces an even harder battle winning councillors given the STV voting system.

Mr Salmond has also faced bad publicity about his weekly TV show on the Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT, which was forced off air after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Alba, which has two MPs who defected from the SNP, is fielding more than 100 council candidates but, unlike last year, Mr Salmond is not standing himself.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch in Dundee, he said: “Scotland stands at a pivotal moment in its history. Council budgets are facing challenges, as never before, while one in four children live in poverty.

“Household incomes are under unprecedented financial pressure as families face a cost-of-living crisis which is squeezing household budgets to breaking point. One third of families are facing fuel poverty in our land of energy plenty.”

He went on: “The sex-based rights of women and girls are under concerted and increasing attack. Our manifesto will set out Alba’s specific pledges on how we can make life better for all households and for every community.

“However, the focus of this manifesto reflects three key themes: taking real action on independence as an urgent necessity; tackling the cost of living crisis; and standing up for women and girls.

“Seven separate national elections have come and gone since the referendum of 2014, including two mandates at Holyrood and three Westminster elections, with a clear Independence majority. But little or no action has been taken to move the dial on Independence.

“We have the opportunity at this election to finally take our own future into our own hands through an Independence Convention to coordinate a renewed independence drive. It is an opportunity Alba are urging Scotland to take.

“We face a clear choice at this Election. Stagnation with any other party or action with Alba.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Liberal Democrats will use their debate time at Holyrood tomorrow to urge both Edinburgh and London to address the cost of living crisis.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said both the UK and Scottish governments were taking people “for granted” through national insurance and council tax increases.

He said the UK Government should cut VAT from 20 to 17.5 per cent to save the average family £600 a year and reverse the 1.25% rise in national insurance, while the Scottish Government should cut ScotRail fares and and shield households from council tax hikes.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland is facing the biggest fall in living standards since the ’50s.

“The current proposals set out by the Conservatives and the SNP do not go close to far enough.

“Both parties are taking people for granted; hiking national insurance, council tax and your train fares at the worst possible moment.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have a clear plan of action to cut bills for you and your family.

“After everything we have been through, Scotland needs new hope. You will only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”