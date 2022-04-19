ALEX Salmond has said he believes his Alba party is poised for an “historic political breakthrough”, setting himself up for humiliation if he is proved wrong.

Launching his party’s local election manifesto in Dundee, the former First Minister claimed Alba councillors could be in key positions in hung councils after May 5.

“The election of the first councillors under the Alba banner will make a difference to the future of Scotland,” he said.

However the Alba leader failed to get any MSPs elected at last year’s Holyrood election and the electoral arithmetic is even harder for him next month.

Under the Holyrood list system, Alba would have had MSPs elected on just 6 per cent of the regional vote, but it polled less than 2 per cent.

Under the STV system used for Scotland’s 32 local authorities, it takes a vote share of at least 20% plus one to get a councillor elected in a four-member ward.

For a three-member ward it is 25% plus one.

Despite the odds being on another Alba flop, Mr Salmond insisted his year-old party was in with a realistic chance of holding the balance of power in some town halls.

In the last local election in 2017, all 29 mainland councils had no overall control, while the three Island councils were all run by Independents.

Alba, which is standing 111 candidates, has said it will put independence at the heart of its campaign, arguing more powers could alleviate the cost of living crisis.

Speaking at the Caird Hall in Dundee, Mr Salmond said: “Every one of our 100 plus candidates will have key local and ward campaigning issues at the forefront of their own election campaigns.

“However, what is exciting about Alba is that we have a full set of national priorities which all our candidates represent.

“Given that it is likely that not a single one of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas will fall under single party control, Alba voices in the council chambers will be a key importance in pushing key initiatives to take the country forward.

“First, we are the party which gives priority and urgency to Scottish independence.

“There can be no better illustration of the urgency of independence than the fact that fully one third of the households of Scotland are now facing fuel poverty in our land of energy plenty. “Access to our own natural resources to secure clean, green and affordable energy for our people requires independence.

"Second, Alba is the party with a comprehensive program at local Council, Scottish and UK level to seriously tackle the cost of living crisis which is hammering family budgets.

“From doubling this year‘s winter fuel payment to pensioners to free access to sporting facilities for under 18s, to one third off household energy costs, it is Alba with the ambitious proposals to protect families from runaway inflation.

“Every Alba Councillor elected will fight to have these proposals backed by both councils and government.

“Third, Alba stands firm in protecting the sex based rights of women and girls and their hard won rights under law that are being jeopardised by the Scottish governments rush to self identification without proper safeguarding measures.

“We propose a Citizens’ Assembly to allow this issue to be discussed reasonably and positively with the Gender Recognition Act legislation placed on pause.”

He added: “The election of the first councillors under the Alba banner will make a difference to the future of Scotland. As we move towards election day I sense that political breakthrough.”



