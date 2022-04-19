POLICE Scotland have been told to release more details about the death of Robin Cook following a freedom of information request.

The former Foreign Secretary, who became the most senior Labour figure to oppose Tony Blair’s decision to invade Iraq, died of a heart attack while hill-climbing in the Highlands in 2005.

Conspiracy theories have since circulated, without corroboration or support from Mr Cook’s family and friends, which suggested he may have been targeted by the security services.

Their most prominent proponent is Norman Baker, the former Home Office minister and Liberal Democrat MP, who in 2007 stated: “Robin Cook was on Ministry of Defence land, I believe, when he died and certainly I have doubts over what happened.”

A report in The Times today said that Police Scotland last year received a request from an individual, whose identity has been redacted, asking for seven pieces of information about the circumstances surrounding Mr Cook’s death.

The initial request was rejected, but the office of the Scottish Information Commissioner ruled it had been wrong to do so and had breached the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002.

Its ruling, reported on in today's Times and seen by The Herald, states: “Police Scotland refused to comply with the requests, arguing they were substantially similar or identical to a previous information request.

“The commissioner investigated and found that Police Scotland were not entitled to refuse the requests on the basis that they were repeated requests. He required Police Scotland to issue a revised review outcome.”

Media reports from the time suggested Mr Cook had a heart attack and then fell down a ridge, breaking his neck. It was said he was assisted by a hill-walker before being airlifted to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem found he had died of hypertensive heart disease.

The applicant requested a series of responses to questions relating to the death of Cook, 59, after he had climbed Ben Stack in Sutherland with his wife Gaynor.

He asked what time officers were alerted to the incident, whether interviews with witnesses were conducted and if Mr Cook and his wife had mobile phones with them.

Details were also sought on who had raised the alarm and how, what the weather conditions had been and if the MP for Livingston had fallen into a ravine. The applicant also asked whether a hill-walker who had helped Mrs Cook had given his name.

In addition he asked: "If media reports from the period were correct, that Gaynor Cook was left to make it down Ben Stack mountain by herself, were accurate. I would also like to know if anyone, police officers or the hillwalker, accompanied Gaynor Cook back to Scourie Lodge or whether she walked there alone.

"If the Northern Constabulary (now Police Scotland) interviewed Mr and Mrs Klein (spelled Clyne in media reports) who were the owners of the Scourie Lodge in which the Cooks were staying. If interviews were not conducted, I would like to know the reason.

"If interviews were conducted, I would like to know whether the Northern Constabulary was aware that Mr Klein had suggested to Mr Cook that Mr Cook climb Ben Stack, the mountain on which Mr Cook died, and whether the Northern Constabulary thought that this was relevant to the case."

The police were also asked if they could confirm the exact times of the following:

1) At what time the Northern Constabulary were first alerted to Mr Cook having fallen,

2) Whether the Northern Constabulary first alerted the Scottish health authorities or whether the parties originally at the scene first alerted them,

3) At what time the Scottish Ambulance service was first alerted,

4) At what time the search and rescue helicopter was dispatched,

5) At what time the search and rescue helicopter arrived at Ben Stack.

Ben Stack is within the boundaries of the Reay Forest Estate, which is owned by the Grosvenor family. At the time of Cook’s death the late Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, was an assistant chief of the defence staff with the Ministry of Defence.

The ruling, made by Margaret Keyse the commissioner’s head of enforcement, concludes: “If Police Scotland fail to comply with this decision, the commissioner has the right to certify to the Court of Session that Police Scotland have failed to comply.”

In March 2003 Mr Cook, who served as foreign secretary from 1997 to 2001, resigned as leader of the House of Commons in protest against the invasion of Iraq.

Gordon Brown, then chancellor, delivered the eulogy at his funeral, but Mr Blair did not attend.

The Herald has approached Police Scotland for comment.