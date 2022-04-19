PARENTS are being urged to be on the lookout for symptoms of jaundice in their children after 13 cases of “severe hepatitis” have led to hospital admission.

Scottish Government Public Health Minister Maree Todd told MSPs that an incident management meeting was to be held this afternoon and suggested that an infection was the “most plausible cause” of 13 cases in Scotland so far.

Ms Todd "definitively" ruled out the Covid-19 vaccine as causing the surge in infections but warned that “the cases are unusual” because the “hepatitis is not being caused by one of the recognised strains of virus”.

MSPs heard that the 13 cases in Scotland that have required hospital treatment have been in children aged between one and 10 years old and are spread across six different health boards.

The Public Health Minister said: “In an average year, we would expect to see only seven or eight such cases without some other underlying diagnosis.

“At present we don’t know the cause of the hepatitis. All potential causes are being thoroughly investigated and a number of children have tested positive for adenovirus, which is generally mild but which can, in some rare cases, cause hepatitis.”

Ms Todd said the most effective way to stem transmission of adenovirus was “good hand and respiratory hygiene”.

She added: “I therefore urge anyone taking care of younger children to supervise hand washing and ensure good hygiene.”

Parents have been warned to contact health care professionals if they notice signs of jaundice in their children.

The SNP minister ruled out any link between the hepatitis cases and the Covid-19 vaccine, confirming that none of the children affected have been vaccinated.

She said: “Although investigations into the cause are ongoing, we are able to definitively confirm that there is no connection between the Covid-19 vaccination and these cases.

“None of the infected children have received a first dose.

“Whilst I know many will be concerned by this situation, please be assured that Public Health Scotland is working hard to identify the cause and is working closely with health agencies across the United Kingdom and international partners.”

When asked by Labour MSP Paul O’Kane to give a timetable for more information to be made public about the cause of the outbreak, Ms Todd was unable to give a specific date, but committed to come back to the chamber with “definitive information” when it was available.

She added that, given reports of cases in the US and EU, the virus was now a “global concern”.