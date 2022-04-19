SCOTLAND'S vaccine passport app will be "switched off," the Scottish Government has confirmed.

Though the legal requirement for the Scots to show their Covid Status Certification ended on February 28, some businesses and venues were able to operate voluntary unregulated schemes.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Mr Swinney confirmed on Tuesday the domestic function of the app was no longer necessary.

He said: “Given the change in guidance on April 18 on asymptomatic testing and the ceasing of the universal testing offer as set out in the Test and Protect Transition Plan, it would no longer be appropriate for Covid Status Certification to be used domestically.

“We have, therefore, removed the guidance for customers and businesses on domestic certification from the Scottish Government website and the domestic function of the Covid Status app will be switched off shortly at a date to be agreed in line with the rest of the UK.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrats leader, has said the use of domestic vaccine passports must not be allowed to return at a later date.

The Edinburgh Western MSP said: “Liberal Democrats were the only party to consistently oppose Covid passports from the very start because they don’t keep people safe. Everyone knew you could have a vaccine passport but still have Covid.

“After the legal requirements were switched off, SNP/Green ministers spent weeks encouraging the operation of unregulated Covid passport schemes. It needed the Scottish Liberal Democrats to stand against this.

“This faulty scheme should never have begun, let alone run for six months at a cost of £30,000 a day.

“The SNP/Green Government should commit today to not bring it back. We can’t afford for them to switch it back on the next time they need to pretend they have a situation under control.”