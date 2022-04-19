BORIS Johnson has apologised once again after being fined for breaking covid laws in an update to parliament.

The Prime Minister repeated that it did not occur to him that he was breaking the rules when he and around 30 others gathered in the Cabinet Room in No.10 in June 2020.

They celebrated his 56th birthday with cake and party food, with tghe meeting claimed to have lasted 10 minutes.

Speaking to MPs, Mr Johnson apologised again for the incident, before moving swiftly on to talking about the war in Ukraine.

He said: "I will come to Ukraine in a moment - since I’ve just left a virtual meeting with President Biden, President Macron, Chancellor Scholz and eight other world leaders - but let me begin in all humility by saying that on 12th April I received a fixed penalty notice relating to an event in Downing Street on 19th June 2020.

"I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity, on the first available sitting day, to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House."

Mr Johnson added that it "did not occur to me then, or subsequently" that the event had broken the rules, before adding: "It is precisely because I know that many people are angry and disappointed, that I feel an even greater sense of obligation to deliver on the priorities of the British people, and to respond in the best traditions of our country to Putin’s barbaric onslaught against Ukraine."

He then spent the rest of his speech focussing on the Ukrainian conflict and the UK government's efforts to help.

However Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his "absurd defences" were bringing "good ministers" and institutions into disrepute.

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson's actions had seen his Chancellor's career go "up in flames" and resulted in Scottish Conservative leader Dougas Ross "rendered pathetic".

Mr Ross, who initially called for the PM to resign over the partygate saga, was forced to u-turn last week, saying it was not the time to replace him.

This has seen him come under intense criticism, with opponents accusing him of being spineless and with no political backbone.

Sir Keir added: "He is a man without shame.

"There are many decent members on the benches opposite who do respect the British public.

"They know the damage he is doing, they know things can't go on as they are.

"It is their responsibility to bring an end to this shameful chapter."