A SENIOR Tory MP has submitted a no confidence letter in Boris Johnson over the partygate saga.
Mark Harper, the party's former chief whip, said he did not believe Mr Johnson was "worthy" of holding office.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Harper said: "I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible.
"I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds."
He also tweeted a copy of the letter he wrote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, which has the power to launch a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson.
It stated: "I no longer have confidence in Boris Johnson as Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.
"In the Prime Minister's own foreword to the Ministerial Code, he says that "we must uphold the very highest standards of propriety".
"We live in a country where those in charge have to obey the same laws as everyone else."
My letter to @SirGrahamBrady. pic.twitter.com/cy7MEa3QyL— Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) April 19, 2022
He continued: "I voted for Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative leadership election as I wanted him to get Brexit done and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.
"I am glad that he achieved those things and I wanted him to succeed.
"However, having reflected on the past few months — from his attempt to change the House of Commons standards system to having been found guilty of breaking the very laws he set — I have reached the conclusion that he is no longer able to deliver the principled leadership required to take our country forward.
"Our Party still has so much to offer to our country, but sadly not under Boris Johnson's leadership.
"It is for my colleagues in the Conservative and Unionist Parliamentary Party to reflect on whether they reach the same conclusion and act accordingly."
