MSPs will push for ministers to resign if the timetable for the completion of two delayed and over-budget ferries slips again.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs last month that the Glen Sannox and as yet unnamed hull 802 will be delayed until at least next year – five years later than planned.
The cost of the final project are estimated to be as high as £240 million, almost two-and-a-half times higher than the original £97m budget.
Both are under construction at the Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which was saved from administration in 2018 when a number of problems were discovered.
The yard has come under scrutiny repeatedly at Holyrood,with an Audit Scotland report revealing that ministers went ahead with the contract despite a full refund guarantee not being on offer and concerns raised by ferry procurement body, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).
In a debate today, the Scottish LibDems will seek to force the resignation of the responsible minister if the timetable is missed again.
“Ministers have ducked and dived, desperate to shirk responsibility for too long,” said the party’s economy spokesman, Willie Rennie.
“These delays have left islanders and communities without reliable services, critical to island life.
“In a just world, past ministers who left island communities without lifeline services and oversaw hundreds of millions in cost over-runs would hand in their resignation.
“There are no guarantees that these colossal failures will not simply be allowed to repeat themselves.
“That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that if these boats are not finished on time, the responsible minister should resign. That is the principle that we are asking parliament to back.”
The wording of the motion calls on the Scottish Parliament to agree that “if vessels 801 and 802 are not completed within the revised timescale and cost provided to Parliament on 23 March 2022, the latest in a string of revisions, then the ministers responsible deserve to finally be held to account in the form of resignations and calls on the Scottish Government to give this assurance.”
Given the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens in Holyrood, the motion is highly unlikely to pass.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here