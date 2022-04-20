A MAN found guilty of repeatedly abusing teenagers in 2016 is standing for Aberdeen City Council.

According to the Press and Journal, Peter Nicol, sometimes known as Peter Reid, is an independent candidate in the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen ward.

Mr Nicol has promised to be a “clear voice” for his constituents.

He was put on the sex offenders register for three years in 2016 after he had sex with a 15-year-old despite knowing her age.

Giving evidence himself he told the court he didn’t believe her when she told him how young she was and thought it was “just a bit of banter”.

He was also found guilty of acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards two victims.

The paper says that Mr Nicol meant to have his name withdrawn from the ballot.

He insisted he had only put himself forward as an independent to ensure Conservative rivals didn't run uncontested.

He initially claimed: "The Tories were putting up people in the hope there would not be a contest...

"When other candidates came forward I put my withdrawal in. I'm not on the ballot."

However, Aberdeen City Council confirmed that he remains a candidate, and never submitted a form seeking to withdraw from the election by the March 30 deadline.

Mr Nicol then told the paper he was unable to meet the deadline because he was on a "humanitarian solo mission to Ukraine".

When presented with the fact that he is a candidate, Mr Nicol suggested the rules should allow people to pull out up until the eve of the vote.

But he later added: "I have made clear my past and have spoken and listened to the people of the ward.

"I can say if elected I will represent their views and their opinions to the best of my ability."

During a trial in Aberdeen, the court heard he locked one of his victims outside in his front garden while she was wearing only her underwear.

Despite her screams, the 21-year-old refused to let her back inside his flat and when she attempted to get back in he slammed her fingers in the door.

He was also convicted of banging another teen’s head against the floor. He also repeatedly made abusive comments toward her throughout the period of their relationship.

During evidence, one of the young ladies said that she felt so low during her time with Reid she tried to take her own life.

Sheriff Annella Cowan placed him on the sex offenders register for three years and put him under supervision for the same period of time.

Mr Nicol, who had part of his ear bitten off in a nightclub in 2014, told the paper that he has made no secret of his conviction.