BORIS Johnson has been called a "Pinocchio Prime Minister" and told to resign after receiving a fine from the police.

MPs quizzed Mr Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions today, repeatedly asking him about the fixed penalty notice and urging him to reconsider his job.

However he was keen to deflect the questions and tried to focus on the war in Ukraine and his efforts in leading the country through the pandemic.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford condemned the UK Government, saying it was now led by a "tag-team of scandal - a Prime Minister who can't be trusted with the truth and a Chancellor who can't be trusted with his taxes".

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber also pointed to recent polling in Scotland, which showed 82% of Scots believed Mr Johnson had not been truthful in parliament.

He added: "Last night the Prime Minister might have convinced his backbenchers and his spineless Scottish Tories to keep him in place for another few weeks, but the public aren’t so easily fooled.

“82% of people in Scotland said they believe the Prime Minister lied to this Parliament and to the public about his lawbreaking Covid parties. Are they right? Or should they not believe their lying eyes?”

The Prime Minister said: “We had a long conversation about this yesterday. I understand the point of his question, but we are going to get on with the job of delivering for the people of the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Johnson why he accepted others' resignations over issues to do with lockdown rules, when he wasn't willing to quit himself.

He said: "Allegra Stratton laughed at breaking the rules. She resigned. The Prime Minister then claimed he was furious at her behaviour and accepted her resignation.

“Professor Neil Ferguson broke the rules. He also resigned. The Prime Minister said that was the right thing to do.

“The former health secretary (Matt Hancock) broke the rules. He too resigned. The Prime Minister tried to claim he sacked him. Why does the Prime Minister think everybody else’s actions have consequences except his own?”

The PM replied: “I think he is in some kind of Doctor Who time warp. We had this conversation yesterday, Mr Speaker, and I have explained why I bitterly regret receiving an FPN (fixed penalty notice) and I apologised to the House.”

SNP MP Richard Thomson was told his language was not apprioriate when he called Mr Johnson a "Pinocchio Prime Minister" who should "pack his bags and go".

He late said he withdrew the comment about the famous children's character, whose nose grew longer every time he told a lie, but still insisted Mr Johnson should vacate Downing Street.

Other MPs sought to ask Mr Johnson about consittuency issues, including Robert Jenrick, whose consittuent Aiden Aslin was captured in Ukraine by Russian forces.

Mr Aslin is a British Ukrainian citizen, and has been fighting against the Kremlin forces.

He was paraded on television and appeared to have been beaten or injured during an interview.

Mr Jenrick, a former cabinet minsiter, said: "My constituent Aiden Aslin has served in the Ukrainian armed forces for four years. Last week, he was captured by the Russian army in Mariupol.

“Yesterday, a video emerged of my constituent handcuffed, physically injured and being interviewed under duress for propaganda purposes.

“Would my right honourable friend agree with me that this is a flagrant breach of the Geneva Convention, that treating any prisoner of war in this manner is illegal and the interviewer, Graham Phillips, is in danger of prosecution for war crimes and any online platform, such as YouTube, which hosts propaganda videos of this kind, should take them down immediately?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I thank my right honourable friend very much and I think everybody will want to urge the Russian state to treat his constituent humanly and compassionately because in my view, although we do not encourage people, in fact, we actively dissuade people from going to that theatre of conflict, I understand that he had been serving in the Ukrainian forces for some time and his situation was very different from that (of) a mercenary.

“I hope that he is treated with care and compassion. I thoroughly echo the sentiments of my right honourable friend has expressed about those who broadcast propaganda messages.”