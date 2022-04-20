DISPLACED Ukrainians seeking refuge in Scotland find their applications are "slowed down" when they opt into the Scottish Government's super-sponsor scheme, the Scottish Conservatives have claimed.

Just 570 visas have been issued under the scheme, despite initial promises that more than 20,000 people would be welcomed. Meanwhile, another 1050 visas have been issued naming a Scottish based private sponsor.

The Scottish Government said they had no evidence to suggest those choosing the super sponsor scheme were being “slowed down”. Instead, they blamed low numbers on Home Office bureaucracy and delays.

Under the scheme, any refugee choosing to come here doesn't need to name an individual sponsor before they arrive. The Welsh Government are operating a similar arrangement.

In parliament, Neil Gray, the Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, praised “the generosity demonstrated by the people of Scotland and the UK” who had offered to open their homes to those fleeing Vladimir Putin's invasion.

“Unfortunately, the speed and scale of bureaucracy from the Home Office has been predictable,” he added.

“Given the regrettable decision of the UK Government to insist that people escaping war had to secure a visa to enter the UK, trying to cut out some of the other barriers was one of the key reasons for our super sponsor approach.

“However, until recently, the key blocker has not just been the requirement for displaced people to have a visa to enter the UK, but the ongoing and serious issues around the speed of visa and permission-to-travel issuing to applicants.

“This is an issue we've consistently pursued with UK Government ministers in meetings and in correspondence. The initial changes have now been made but we are aware that delays are still occurring for a range of applicants across various schemes.”

Mr Gray also questioned some of the restrictions on the financial help being made available by the UK Government.

He said that while the Scottish Government would receive a £10,500 tariff for people arriving through the super sponsor arrangements, there was no funding for other visa routes.

The minister said: “I made very clear to the UK Government, in tandem with my Welsh counterpart, that there will be revenue implications for local authorities regardless of the type of visa held by someone from Ukraine.

“The Scottish Government has committed significant additional funds to local authority partners, over and above the UK Government tariff to assist their preparations.”

Scottish Conservative spokesperson on External Affairs Donald Cameron asked why there was such a gap between the number of visas issued for the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme and the numbers issued for the private sponsors.

He said: “These benches remain entirely supportive of the Scottish and UK governments working together to ensure that the various routes to Ukrainian refugees coming to Scotland are open and effective.

“Leaving aside the predictable criticisms of UK Government migration policy, I note from the Minister's statement that in Scotland, almost twice as many visas have been issued to private individuals, as opposed to visas under the super sponsor route.

“In light of that, can I ask him to comment on anecdotal reports that when potential sponsors select the Scottish Government as a super sponsor, this has the effect of actually slowing down the process, because it doesn't count as an actual application? And if that is true, what action is the Scottish Government going to take to address it?”

Mr Gray said the data - taken from last week - was now out date .

“There'll be new data published this week, which may change the situation in Mr. Cameron's mind,” he added.

“I've no evidence to suggest that the Super Sponsor route in itself is a blockage other than the visa system operated by the Home Office has been the issue that has slowed matters down, but if he has evidence, anecdotal or otherwise, that he'd like to share with me I'd be more than happy to see that and to be able to pass that on to the Home Office to ensure the processing is happening as quickly as possible.”

The latest information from the Home Office shows that 31,400 Ukraine family visas have been granted and that 13,200 people have arrived in the UK.

Another 25,100 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, of which 570 visas have been issued naming the Scottish Government as the super sponsor. Another 1050 visas have been issued naming a Scottish based private sponsor.





