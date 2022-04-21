Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on Labour’s calls for a probe into the Prime Minister's mistruths in parliament.

Commons leader Mark Spencer confirmed today that Tory MPs have not been whipped to vote against the opposition motion.

The Government has also withdrawn its own amendment to Labour's motion, which was introduced last night in an apparent attempt to appease disgruntled Tory MPs. 

Mr Spencer told MPs: "The Prime Minister has indicated he’s keen for the House to decide on the business later today.

“The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs and that’ll be the case this afternoon.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “This is humiliating for Conservative MPs who were being pressured to vote for the Government’s cover-up amendment.

“The Government knew they couldn’t win this, the Prime Minister is bang to rights.

“Tory MPs should do the right thing, respect the sacrifices that their constituents made during the pandemic, and vote in the national interest.”