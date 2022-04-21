SCOTLAND Yard has confirmed it will not be revealing any more details about partygate fines before the May 5 elections.

The force said it was still investigating the events across Whitehall which took place during lockdown, but would not confirm any further details until the polling had finished.

A spokesman said: "Whilst the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after 5 May."

It could provide breathing space for the Conservatives, who are concerned about the impact of the partygate debacle on their chances in the local elections, and any further scrutiny should the Prime Minister receive more fines.

It comes as MPs continue to debate a Labour motion, which calls for a parliamentary investigation to be launched into whether Mr Johnson misled the Commons when he told MPs that no rules were broken and there were no parties in Downing Street -  a claim which has turned out to be false. 

 

 