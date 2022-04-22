MEMBERS of staff in Downing Street are thought to have begun receiving fines for an infamous 'BYOB' gathering in 2020.
At the end of the week where Boris Johnson faced questions and criticisim about partygate, and desperately tried to deflect them, reports have emerged of more fines being issued by the Metropolitan Police.
It has been reported that several officials have been sent penalties by email, for the event on May 20, 2020, which the Prime Minister said he believed was a work event.
The gathering, which took place in the garden of No.10, drew criticism when it became public as a senior official had sent emails in advance, invting people to the gathering and telling them to "bring your own booze".
Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie attended along with others, after it was advertised by the Prime minister's formerprincipal private secretary Martin Reynolds.
He wrote: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"
Around 100 employees were invited, at a time when mixing was banned except with one other person from another household outdoors in a public place.
Between 30 and 40 people are said to have attended, with food and wine set out on tables.
Mr Reynolds later resigned, and Mr Johnson said he believed the event had been a work meeting.
Yesterday the Metropolitan Police said it would not be confirming whether any more fines had been issued until after the local elections on May 5.
However several sources have reported that fines have been sent out today in relation to the event.
Downing Street officials said that they would still cnfirm if the Prime Minister receives any more fines, but it is understood he has not received one, as yet, for this event.
