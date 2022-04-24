In an exclusive interview with The Herald on Sunday, legendary Scots actor and star of US hit show Succession, Brian Cox, talks to Barrie Cunning about his love of Scotland, Scottish politics, and how he wants to see the best for Scotland

THIS was a impromptu interview with one of the world’s most famous acting talents, carried out in New York City during the annual Tartan Week – yet it was genuinely one of the more insightful discussions I have had on politics.

As they say, the best things happen when you least expect them.

Attending the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York drinks reception in the Upper East Side – at the prestigious Racquet and Tennis Club – I overheard a rumour that the award-winning actor Brian Cox would be gracing us with his presence.

And by a fortunate twist of fate, I found myself lucky enough to be introduced to him – albeit as “Barrie the Labour Party guy from Scotland”.

Immediately, our conversation blossomed – quickly turning to Scottish politics, with Cox revealing that he was once a passionate member of the Labour Party.

“Although I’m no longer a member of Labour, I still view myself as a socialist,” the actor said.

“But I do think Scottish Labour have done a good job and that you have a good leader in Anas Sarwar.

“I admire him, but I’m still for Scottish independence – and at my age I can’t screw about.”

Strong beliefs

COX is, of course, known for his many films and TV work but, of course, his politicism is a big part of his personality.

His recent appearances on both the BBC’s Question Time and the Who Do You Think You Are? series have been highly memorable, coloured by his passionate views concerning the country of his birth.

As Cox spoke, it became clear in this busy room that there were many people wanting to meet the star or have their picture taken with him.

I said: “I know you’re a busy man so I’ll let you do your thing and I’ll contact your team about doing an interview in the coming weeks.”

To my surprise, the actor responded: “Ach, let’s just do it now.”

I’ve met a lot of well-known people and have friends who are in the public eye, so usually don’t feel starstruck.

But sitting there I suddenly realised I was talking to one of Scotland’s best actors who has not only starred in the Bourne films but been globally elevated to legendary status in this Indian summer of his career by his current role in the series Succession.

Cox frowned and asked “what’s your name again?”. Flustered, I said: “Barrie Cunning.”

He stared. “Yep,” I said. “I know what you’re thinking, B Cunning – it’s a rather unfortunate name to have when you work in politics, I blame my parents.”

As he smiled, Cox’s PR people suddenly swooped around him to make sure he was OK. I told him again that we could reschedule, but he replied: “Ach, they think I need to be mollycoddled but let’s do it now.”

Passionate

IMMEDIATELY, I got a sense of the type of person Cox is – forthright, instinctive and passionate. And as he spoke, it’s clear that the actor’s love of Scotland goes far beyond party politics.

A self-described socialist, Cox said that he was an active member of the Labour Party for many years and was even involved in the party’s highly successful 1997 election campaign, which saw the beginning of the reign of Tony Blair’s New Labour – which would win three UK General Elections in a row.

Midflow, Cox was interrupted once again to be asked by one of his team if he wanted another whisky.

He indicated that he certainly would.

Asking Cox if he had always been in favour of Scottish independence despite his support for the UK Labour Party, the actor replied: “No, not at all.

“I was a supporter of the Labour Party and I did the voice behind Labour’s campaigning in 1997.

“They got the best result they ever had – but Iraq was the thing that got me.

“Tony Blair being persuaded by Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfield and George W Bush on taking action in Iraq – and

it was then I thought this can’t go on.

“It seemed to me that what was happening in Scotland and with the SNP – who bear in mind were a joke party when I was a kid – was interesting. It was an amazing thing seeing what I believed to be social democracy at work.

“So I had a closer look at what was going on here and I realised that the Scottish National Party that I had been so snidey about had grown up.

“I became so disenchanted with what happened with the Labour Party and the loss of all the values that people I admired had – like Michael Foot, Nye Bevan – but at the end of the day, it was about my country first and not my party.”

On the series Who Do You Think You Are?, Cox spoke about the poverty he endured growing up in his home city of Dundee – and losing his mother and father at such a young age. Cox was just eight when his father died.

Cox said: “My home city has ridiculous levels of poverty and no party has ever been able to deal with it. Fixing it needs work, needs vision.”

Now a strong advocate of Scottish independence, the actor then moved on to what he perceives as a diminishing relationship between Scotland and England.

‘Feudalism’

HE commented that in the run-up to Scottish devolution there was widespread recognition that the status quo wasn’t working. Cox then equated that to historical constitutional unrest.

“There was always an ineffectiveness there,” he noted. “It wasn’t working, nothing was cutting through – quite sadly I think it may be to do with feudalism, where we are, how we see ourselves, how Scotland was sold out way, way back

“It’s been a diminishing relationship ever since.”

Cox added: “I wasn’t aware of all that when I was a kid. I wasn’t interested in it, but as I’ve got older I’ve realised that I’m actually a Celt, that there is nothing Anglo Saxon, nothing Norman about me.

“I’m a Celt, that’s who I am. The Irish and the Scots to me are the same thing.”

As a crowd began to gather, I sensed our conversation may be forced into a premature conclusion. I told him that I wanted to see a Scotland where we don’t have any child or pensioner living in poverty – and a Scotland where everyone can maximise their full potential.

Cox nodded, adding: “I certainly think we are up to solving that because when independence is given, the Labour Party of Scotland will still be there.

“We founded the Labour Party, we started it and I will certainly hopefully be there with it, if I’m alive. I’m getting on a bit now, of course.

“But equally, the Conservatives will still be there as will the Liberals, those parties will still be in place fighting for a Labour Scotland, a Liberal Scotland and a Conservative Scotland.

“They will all still be there.”