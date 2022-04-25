NICOLA Sturgeon has congratulated to Emmanuel Macron who has been re-elected as the President of France.

The Scottish Government in France tweeted a message in French from the First Minister to Macron saying she is delighted Scotland will continue to work with France on issues like climate change and "European values".

"I am delighted that the governments of Scotland and France will continue to work together in close collaboration on the mutual issues facing our two countries - such as climate change, bio diversity and our European values," a message posted in French on the Twitter account of the Scottish Government in France said.

Macron last night became the first sitting president of France to be re-elected in 20 years in a victory over far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen.

La Première ministre @NicolaSturgeon a chaleureusement félicité @EmmanuelMacron pour sa réélection à la présidence de la République française. pic.twitter.com/H2Ra0XVQtZ — Scottish Government France (@ScotGovFrance) April 24, 2022

He secured almost 60 per cent of the vote to Le Pen's 40 per cent. She has claimed victory in defeat as the far-right vote reached its highest ever share of support at more than 13 million votes.

Addressing supporters, Macron pledged to be a "president for all", saying: "An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right.

Emmanuel Macron delivering his victory speech to crowds gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last night. Photo Getty.

"It will be my responsibility and that of those around me."

The result follows a contest in which turnout was the lowest for a presidential run-off in more than 50 years. More than 3m people either spoiled their papers or cast blank votes.

Left wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was defeated in the first round of voting and said Macron had triumphed in "an ocean of abstentions".

Macron's victory has been welcomed by international leaders including USPresident Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During his victory speech in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last night Macron was cheered by several hundred supporters who waved French and EU flags.

"We have a lot to do and the war in Ukraine reminds us that we are going through tragic times where France must make its voice heard," Macron said.

During her campaign, Le Pen pledged to dilute French ties with the 27-nation EU, Nato and Germany, moves that would have shaken Europe's security architecture as the continent deals with its worst conflict since World War Two.

Le Pen also spoke out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies and faced scrutiny during the campaign over her previous friendliness with the Kremlin.

A chorus of other European leaders hailed Macron's victory, since France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Democracy wins, Europe wins," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Together we will make France and Europe advance," tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi hailed Mr Macron's victory as "splendid news for all of Europe" and a boost to the EU "being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine".

Macron won with 58.5% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.5% - significantly closer than when they first faced off in 2017.

Macron is the first French president in 20 years to win re-election, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Ms Le Pen's father in 2002.

Le Pen called her results "a shining victory," saying that "in this defeat, I can't help but feel a form of hope".

Breaking through the threshold of 40% of the vote is unprecedented for the French far-right. Le Pen was beaten 66% to 34% by Macron in 2017 and her father got less than 20% against Mr Chirac.

Parliamentary elections will follow in June.