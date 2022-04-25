SCOTTISH defence lawyers are set to boycott domestic abuse cases in a major escalation of their long-running dispute with the Scottish Government over “derisory” legal aid fees.

From May 3, members of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (SSBA) will no longer accept new instructions in summary cases where a contravention of section one of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 is alleged.

That’s the new offence which tackles coercive control, covering abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.

In a statement, the association said: “Offences under s.1 of the Act are inherently complex and involve significantly more work than most summary cases. For example, the same fee is payable for a summary case alleging a single punch on a specific date and time as is payable for an allegation under s.1 of the Act which must relate to behaviour over a period of time (which could be years) and which refers to multiple incidents.

“The fees payable for legal aid work are derisory. As a profession, we cannot undertake complex cases for a fixed fee rate which was set decades ago and was never intended to include such complex and lengthy cases.”

The SSBA said ministers were ignoring the profession’s warning over the low fees.

“They have ignored us when we say that this has a negative impact on the diversity of the profession.

“They have ignored us when we tell them that we cannot have fair access to justice when newly qualified prosecutors routinely earn upwards of £15,000 per year more than defence solicitors at the same stage.

“They ignore us when we tell them that the profession is in crisis. The action we are taking is a consequence of the Scottish government’s failure to adequately address these problems.”

The profession says legal aid fees haven’t changed in about 20 years, they’re looking for an increase of 50 per cent. The government say that is simply too much.

However, Community safety minister, Ash Regan, told the BBC that ministers were committed to reforming legal aid.

"I think you could always look back and say things should have been done differently," she said. "What I would say is that since I've been in post, I've given consistent fee rate rises. I have listened to what the profession has said.

"This is a serious escalation. There are real victims that are going to be impacted by this. So I want to send out that message that the government is willing to carry on talking to see if we can find a resolution to this."

The chief executive of Scottish Women's Aid expressed warned that the action could lead to delays to section one, which could be "very dangerous."

"The commercial model is not fit for purpose," said Marsha Scott. "Witness attrition is going through the roof. Women are walking away from cases. They will be walking away from calling the police unless they are absolutely desperate."