BORIS Johnson has promised that whoever is responsible for "perverted" comments about Angela Rayner will face the “terrors of the earth.”

A report in yesterday’s Sunday Mail claimed the Labour's deputy leader was deliberately trying to distract the Prime Minister in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The newspaper branded it a “Basic Instinct ploy”.

One anonymous Conservative party source told the paper: "She knows she can't compete with Boris's Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks."

Speaking today during a visit to Bury FC, Mr Johnson said that the story was “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe.”

He told press: "I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange.

"If we ever find who is responsible for it, I don't know what we will do, but they will be the terrors of the earth.

"It's totally intolerable, that kind of thing."

The Prime Minister was referencing Shakespeare’s King Lear when the titular monarch complains about the disloyalty of his daughters.

In response to the original story, Ms Rayner said: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day - and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM - by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to ‘put him off his stride’. The rest I won’t repeat - but you get the picture.

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin. They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

Ms Rayner added: “The potted biography is given - my comprehensive education, my experience as a care worker, my family, my class, my background. The implication is clear.

“But it is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer - and the anonymous Tory MPs doing his bidding are complicit.

“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves.

“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail.

“I’ve been open about how I’ve had to struggle to get where I am today. I’m proud of my background, I’m proud of who I am and where I’m from - but it’s taken time.

“I hope this experience doesn’t put off a single person like me, with a background like mine from aspiring to participate in public life. That would break my heart.

“We need more people in politics with backgrounds like mine - and fewer as a hobby to help their mates.”



