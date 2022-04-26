About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since President Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine nearly nine weeks ago, according to British intelligence.
Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told MPs yesterday that more than 2,000 Russian armoured vehicles had either been destroyed or captured, as he pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine.
Equipment losses include at least 530 tanks, 530 armoured personnel carriers and 560 infantry fighting vehicles. Wallace said that Russia had also lost more than 60 helicopters and fighter jets, as well as its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva missile cruiser.
The figures mark the first time Britain has given its own estimate of Russian kit destroyed and the death toll. Russia has lost more troops in 61 days of fighting in Ukraine than the US and its allies lost in 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq. Ukraine’s estimates put the Russian losses higher.
Mr Wallace told MPs: “I don’t celebrate the loss of anyone’s life and when I see the huge casualty rates of Russian soldiers, as a former soldier I think it is a disgrace, a betrayal of those young men.”
He said that about a quarter of Russia’s battalion tactical groups — approximately 30 — were no longer combat-effective as a result of the losses. “It is our assessment that approximately 15,000 Russian personnel have been killed during their offensive . . . the offensive that was supposed to take a maximum of a week has now taken weeks,” he said.
The former Scots Guard said the next three weeks of Russia’s war were critical and that Ukraine’s military needed more long-range artillery and ammunition as well as anti-ship missiles. He said that Britain was considering sending the 105mm L118 Light Gun, which has been in service since 1974.
For true peace to be achieved, he suggested that Putin should leave all occupied territory in Ukraine, including Crimea.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here