FORMER Tory MSP Adam Tomkins says that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar reminds him of Ruth Davidson.
He says: "In the parliament in which I served, it was obvious that only two politicians had what it took to take the fight to Nicola Sturgeon (who, in Holyrood, resembles not so much a big fish in a little pond as a shark in a puddle). Ruth was one of them, but she quit and walked away. The other was Anas.
"And, in this local election campaign, Anas is having a ball. Like Ruth, he enjoys the campaign trail more than the weekly grind of FMQs and other bothersome parliamentary rituals.
"Like Ruth, he exudes charm and reaches easily beyond his own base to impress folk who have not considered voting for his brand for a generation or more."
Writing in today's Herald, Tomkins says that, unlike Davidson, Sarwar believes he can, one day, become First Minister.
Tomkins' comments will be seen by many as further criticism of current Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross who he recently condemned for reversing his 'principled' demand for PM Boris Johnson to step down following the 'partygate' scandal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here