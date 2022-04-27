FORMER Tory MSP Adam Tomkins says that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar reminds him of Ruth Davidson.

He says: "In the parliament in which I served, it was obvious that only two politicians had what it took to take the fight to Nicola Sturgeon (who, in Holyrood, resembles not so much a big fish in a little pond as a shark in a puddle). Ruth was one of them, but she quit and walked away. The other was Anas.

"And, in this local election campaign, Anas is having a ball. Like Ruth, he enjoys the campaign trail more than the weekly grind of FMQs and other bothersome parliamentary rituals.

"Like Ruth, he exudes charm and reaches easily beyond his own base to impress folk who have not considered voting for his brand for a generation or more."

Writing in today's Herald, Tomkins says that, unlike Davidson, Sarwar believes he can, one day, become First Minister.

Tomkins' comments will be seen by many as further criticism of current Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross who he recently condemned for reversing his 'principled' demand for PM Boris Johnson to step down following the 'partygate' scandal.

