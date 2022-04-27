CONSERVATIVE Party whips are investigating after a male MP was caught watching porn in the chamber of the House of Commons.

The revelation, reported in The Sun and The Mirror, came at a meeting where a number of female Tory politicians - including former Prime Minister Theresa May - were discussing misogyny in the Commons. 

The meeting - which was attended by the Chief Whip - heard from one female minister who said she caught a Tory frontbencher sitting beside her watching explicit movies on his phone. 

One MP told The Mirror: “It was like a blood-letting. Everybody was sharing awful stories of what had happened to them in the Commons at the hands of male MPs.

"[The chief whip] clearly hadn’t been expecting it and looked knocked for six. But the big question is what happens next”.

One insider at the meeting told The Sun: “A total can of worms was unleashed at the meeting.

“Around 14 MPs got up one after the other to describe their experiences - it was shocking.

“One MP was left in tears.

“They wanted the Chief Whip to find the man and kick him out of the party.”

It comes just days after it was revealed three Cabinet ministers and two Labour frontbenchers have been accused of sexual misconduct.

A Tory spokesperson said: “The Chief Whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

 