SCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack, and the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross are among 287 MPs to have been banned from Russia.

The Kremlin has accused them of fuelling "unwarranted Russophobic hysteria".

However, Boris Johnson described it as a “badge of honour”.

The list of MPs released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs only includes Labour and Tory members.

However, Moscow says work on the “expansion of the Russian 'stop list' will continue.”

As well as Mr Ross and Mr Jack, the list includes the rest of the Scottish Tory group at Westminster, Andrew Bowie, David Duguid, David Mundell, John Lamont

Labour’s sole Scottish MP, Ian Murray is also banned from entering Russia.

The ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11.

A translation of a statement reported by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti read: “In response to the decision taken on March 11 this year by the British government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, personal restrictions are being introduced against 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

Asked about the sanctions during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “I mean no disrespect to those who haven't been sanctioned when I when that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.

“And what we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people and their right to protect their lives, their families and to defend their selves. That's what this country is doing. And that has the overwhelming support, I think, of the whole house.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We will continue calling out the appalling actions of Vladimir Putin and Russia. Their attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine are despicable.

"We fully support the UK Government in the strong sanctions they have applied to Russia and the support they have delivered to Ukraine." Mr Murray tweeted: "I seem to have been sanctioned by Putin. Not quite sure what that means but I would not be going to Russia any time soon or ever."