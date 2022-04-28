JAMIE Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend, has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash in November last year.

South Wales Police said the 37-year-old had also been charged with failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position following the crash in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of November 28.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 10.

In March, Mr Wallis became the first MP to come out as trans.

He was elected to represent Bridgend at the 2019 general election, unseating Labour for the first time in three decades.

Prior to entering the Commons he studied chemistry at Oxford University, and was a director at data recovery firm Fields Associates.

In a statement, South Wales Police said it had been "been investigating a road traffic collision which happened in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, 2021.

