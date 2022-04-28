A SENIOR SNP minister has issued a “fulsome apology” to Holyrood after the presiding officer cut his statement on Scotland’s census in half after leaks to the media.
A frustrated Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, bemoaned news that the census is to be “extended by four weeks” due to a poor rate of response being announced in the press ahead of a statement to parliament.
Ms Johnston said the “significant and important piece of information” should be delivered in the Holyrood chamber before being made public.
The Presiding Officer said the Scottish Government will “carry out a thorough investigation and will report back to the parliament”.
She said: “There is further information in the statement that is not covered in the media report.
“I will therefore allow the statement to be delivered in the interests of optimising scrutiny on this subject which affects every household in the country.
“I’m sure that members share my dismay that yet again, we’re using valuable parliamentary time addressing the inappropriate advanced sharing of part of the Government’s statement.”
Ms Johnstone decided to cut the scheduled 10-minute statement to five minutes following the leak.
Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, told MSPs that he offered “a fulsome apology that news of this announcement found its way to the media ahead of this statement”.
He said: “We take this very seriously and have commissioned an internal leak enquiry which will be led by the Scottish Government’s chief information security officer.
“They will liaise with the lead officials to determine who had access to this information and to check our data systems to see if the source of the breach can be identified through Government systems.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel