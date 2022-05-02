NICOLA Sturgeon has come under fire after refusing to define what a woman is.
The First Minister, who last year described herself as a “feminist to my fingertips”, said to do so would “oversimplify” the debate on transgender rights.
Ms Sturgeon’s SNP-Green government is currently putting legislation through Holyrood to reform gender recognition laws.
The changes would make it quicker and easier for trans people to obtain a certificate confirming their acquired gender under the law.
Under the current system this takes at least two years and a medical diagnosis.
But the Holyrood law proposes doing away with the medical diagnosis in favour of self-declaration, with the timescale reduced to six months.
Critics say the changes could help male sexual predators abuse the system.
However ministers argue this is not the case, and the law will not abolish single-sex spaces for women such as domestic violence refuges.
The debate over trans rights has led to splits in the SNP and other parties, as well as leading politicians apparently flummoxed by what appear relatively simple questions.
Some supporters of trans rights argue that men who change gender to become trans women are women just as much as if they had been born biologically female.
Their criticssay a woman is an “adult human female”, and that people born biologically male, while they can change gender in the eyes of the law, cannot change their biological sex.
Last year, the UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was wrong to say only women have a cervix, adding: “It is something that shouldn’t be said, it is not right.”
In March this year he also refused to say whether a woman can have a penis.
Boris Johnson said recently that “biology” was a fundamental factor in distinguishing between men and women.
In an interview with The Times newspaper, Mr Sturgeon refused to define the word “woman”.
She said: “I’m not going to, I’m just not going to get into this debate at a level that’s about simplified and lurid headlines.”
The First Minister went on: “Trans people are amongst, possibly the most, stigmatised and discriminated against minorities in our society.
“And every time we oversimplify this debate, trans people actually suffer and I think it’s important, they’re such a tiny minority, that we actually take the issues around protecting and enhancing the rights of trans people seriously.”
Ms Sturgeon also said she was confident Holyrood would vote through gender reforms and that the SNP would remain united on the issue, despite several internal disputes.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, a committed Christian, and SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, have both had reservations about the reforms.
Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, now a senior member of Alex Salmond’s Alba party, asked why Ms Sturgeon had refused to define what the word women meant.
She tweeted: “How can politicians legislate for us if they won’t say who and what we biologically are?
“Talk of ‘sexism’ and ‘misogyny’ is hot air if you don’t know what a woman is.”
Last year, Ms Sturgeon dismissed criticism of her gender reforms as “not valid”.
She told MSPs: “Gender recognition reform is about changing an existing process to make it less degrading, intrusive and traumatic for one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society.
"We should focus on the real threats to women, not the threats that, while I appreciate that some of these views are very sincerely held, in my view, are not valid.”
