ANAS Sarwar has moved to play down hopes of a Scottish Labour revival at Thursday's election, saying the party still had "years" of work to do before it would come in first again.
The MSP also, once again, ruled out "formal coalitions" insisting his councillors would not take part in any "party political stitch-up" after the election.
A poll for the Sunday Times over the weekend suggested Labour would take 24 per cent of the vote, three points ahead of the Tories on 21 per cent, but still far behind the SNP’s 42 per cent.
Privately, Labour sources believe they could come second in terms of vote share, but because of the system of Single Transferable Vote used in the election could struggle to overtake Douglas Ross’s party in terms of councillors.
The last council elections were a disaster for Labour. They lost 133 councillors and saw their vote share fall from over 31 per cent to just over 20.
Mr Sarwar said he was “taking nothing for granted.”
The party leader was speaking at the launch of a “Love Glasgow, Vote Labour” digital billboard that will be driven through the city over the next few days.
He told The Herald: “The polls are one thing and obviously the polls are encouraging but the only poll that really matters is polling day on the fifth of May. And we're doing everything we can in the last few days to get our message across.”
He added: “So I'm taking nothing for granted. I've got lots of work to do, and lots of progress to make to get Labour back into the position I want to see it in.
“So all this chat about what position Labour's going to come in, I've no interest in coming second, I'm interested in Labour coming first, that's probably too tall an order this election, one year in, but it's my ambition.
“And that's the work we've got to do over the coming years.”
Mr Sarwar said he hoped to “improve in terms of representation and councillors and councils across the country.”
However, he has, since the start of the campaign insisted Labour won’t enter any coalitions in Scotland’s 32 local authorities.
That’s despite no party having majority control of any of the country’s mainland councils at the last election.
He said: “We won't enter into formal coalitions. And what I find intriguing is for the last 10 years, the SNP and the Tories have kept saying ‘Labour's finished, no point voting Labour’. Now all the SNP and Tories seem to be obsessed about is coalitions with the Labour Party.
“We have demonstrated already in East Lothian and West Lothian and Midlothian and North Ayrshire that minority administrations can work.
“We are standing in Glasgow, where the SNP have a minority administration, and in our Scottish Parliament, the SNP, were previously a minority administration, of course now in coalition with the Greens. So minority administrations can work.
“And what I don't want to enter is the game that the Tories and the SNP are wanting to play, where the Tories are saying no coalitions with the SNP, and the same the other way round, challenging Labour to do the same.
“I'm saying this is a chance for us to change the way we do local democracy. Let's not have a party political stitch-up. Let's have decisions made based on what's right for local communities. And so I think that's a perfectly reasonable position.
“No formal coalitions and let's have decisions based on what's right for local communities."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel