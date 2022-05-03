BORIS Johnson has struggled to explain how he will help some of the worst off families with the cost of living in a brutal morning interview.

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid grilled the Prime Minister, who has not appeared on the breakfast show for the past five years, ahead of the local elections on Thursday.

He was confronted with two cases of people struggling below the breadline, and asked what he thought they should cut back on and how his policies were helping them.

However Mr Johnson appeared flustered when told about Elsie, a pensioner who eats just one meal a day and spends her time riding on buses to save on energy costs at home. Her energy bills have gone up from £15 to £85 per month.

Ms Reid said: "She gets up early in the morning to use her freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home. What else should Elsie cut back on?"

Mr Johnson replied that he didn't want Elsie to "cut back on anything" and then said he was responsible for launching the 24 hour freedom bus pass when he was the Mayor of London.

Ms Reid replied: "So she should be grateful to you for her bus pass?"

The PM was also cornered with another case of a family with two disabled daughters, who were struggling to pay for their energy required to power the life-saving equipment needed to help their children at home.

Ms Reid asked if Mr Johnson knew by how much the carer’s allowance went up, to which he replied he did not but expects it was not by much.

The presenter confirms it has gone up by just over £2, from £69.70.

'You say you're doing everything you can. You're not.'@susannareid100 asks Boris Johnson if he is in touch with what people are experiencing amid the cost of living crisis.



Susanna asks the PM why he can't impose a windfall tax on fuel companies. pic.twitter.com/AUeZIvMJld — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2022

Mr Johnson said that his government had brought in a £150 council tax rebate and the £200 loan on energy bills, saying they were doing "everything we can".

He also tried to blame the cost of living crisis on global energy prices, saying it was driving up the price of food.

Mr Johnson added: "The cost of chickens is crazy!"

Challenged over the partygate scandal, he said he is “getting on with the job” when he was asked why he will not resign.

Asked about his claims that he is an honest person, the Prime Minister said: “I have apologised for the things we got wrong during the pandemic.”

Pressed on the issue, he said: “With great respect, I’m going to have to ask you to wait until the end of the investigation.”

He added: “I will make sure that, as soon as I’m able to say something on the conclusion of the investigation, you will have a lot more on it.”

Asked why he should not resign like Matt Hancock as health secretary and Allegra Stratton as Downing Street press secretary, Mr Johnson said: “I’m getting on with the job that I was elected to do and discharge the mandate that I was given, and I’m proud of what we have been doing.”

Finishing the interview, Ms Reid explained that ITV's star presenter Lorraine Kelly was waiting to take up the conversation about the cost of living crisis, to which Mr Johnson could be heard saying "Whose Lorraine?"