Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his seat following his conviction for sexual assault, the Treasury has confirmed.
Mr Khan had previously announced his intention to resign on April 14 after he was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old-boy at Southwark Crown Court on April 11.
The 48-year had not completed the formalities until last week.
He has now been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of the formal mechanisms for an MP to quit the Commons.
In a trial last month, the court heard how Khan forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.
The victim, now aged 29, told the jury the incident left him feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised".
READ MORE: Imran Ahmad Khan resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy
Khan had been resisting calls to resign until conceding it would be it “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals the conviction.
He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.
Wakefield was held by Labour since the 1930s before it was seized by the Tories in the 2019 general election.
Mr Khan had won Wakefield by 3,358 over Labour former frontbencher Mary Creagh.
The Conservative party will now face a challenging by-election and a battle against Labour to retain the seat.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here