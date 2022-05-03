Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has formally quit his seat following his conviction for sexual assault, the Treasury has confirmed.

Mr Khan had previously announced his intention to resign on April 14 after he was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old-boy at Southwark Crown Court on April 11.

The 48-year had not completed the formalities until last week.

He has now been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of the formal mechanisms for an MP to quit the Commons.

In a trial last month, the court heard how Khan forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

The victim, now aged 29, told the jury the incident left him feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised".

Khan had been resisting calls to resign until conceding it would be it “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals the conviction.

He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.

Wakefield was held by Labour since the 1930s before it was seized by the Tories in the 2019 general election.

Mr Khan had won Wakefield by 3,358 over Labour former frontbencher Mary Creagh.

The Conservative party will now face a challenging by-election and a battle against Labour to retain the seat.