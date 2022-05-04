MOST Scots don’t believe Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for a second referendum will happen.
The First Minister has insisted she intends to hold IndyRef2 late next year, despite Boris Johnson refusing to grant Holyrood the necessary powers to do so.
In an interview with the National today, Ms Sturgeon said she was sticking to that.
“I’ve set the timetable. Nothing has changed in terms of the timetable I’ve set,” she said.
However a Savanta Comres poll for the Scotsman today found voters were sceptical.
The survey found 53 per cent of Scots thought it was “unlikely” that a referendum would be held by the end of 2023, with only 39% saying it was “likely”.
Barely half of the SNP own voters (57%) thought their leader’s timetable was realistic, with 37% suggesting it was unlikely, and 12% stating it was “very unlikely”.
Ms Sturgeon has said that if the Prime Minister continues to block Indyref2, she will pass a Referendum Bill at Holyrood without Westminster’s consent.
The legislation would almost certainly be challenged at the UK Surpreme Court and probably struck down as incompetent, as the Union is an issue wholly reserved to Westminster.
The Scottish Information Commissioner recently ordered the Scottish Government to release some of the legal advice it received on Indyref2 in 2020.
Ms Sturgeon has refused to rule out challenging that decision in court in order to keep the legal advice secret, in keeping with long-established - but not absolute - conventions.
Despite setting herself a hard deadline for delivering Indyref2, Ms Sturgeon also pleaded for patience from Yes supporters in her National interview.
She said: “We’re progressing the independence case, we’re working on the revised prospectus, we’re making preparations around the bill.
“We set the timetable at the election last year, won a mandate and that is the timetable we’re working to.
“Scotland’s on a path to independence but as I’ve always said – and I know it’s tough for people who are like me impatient for Scotland to become independent – we’ve got to do it
properly, we’ve got to persuade people, we’ve got recognise the issues that matter to people and make that case relevant and compelling for them.
“Scotland’s on its way to independence and we need to show resolve.
“Occasionally we need to show patience. If we do all of those things we’ll get there.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel