A TORY MP who was watching porn in the Commons has formally quit as a parliamentarian.

Neil Parish, who initially claimed he was trying to search for 'dominator' tractors when he stumbled across pornography on his mobile phone while sitting in the Commons, has handed his resignation to the Treasury.

The department confirmed it has been accepted, which will now trigger a by-election in his seat of Tiverton and Honiton.

It comes the day after Imran Khan quit as an MP formally, having been convicted of child sex offences.

Mr Parish has been appointed the steward of the Manor of Northstead - a legal title which allows him to resign as an MP, and has no other purpose.

A statement from the Treasury said: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.”

Mr Parish, 65, was left red-faced after a female MP claimed she had seen him watching the lewd video in the Commons chamber during a debate. After days of speculation about who the MP was who had been responsible, Mr Parish was revealed to be the culprit.

Initially he said he would hang on in his seat until an investigation had been carried out, however then acknowledged he had watched pornography more than once and made the decision to resign.

His wife of 40 years said the saga was "all very embarassing" but insisted she was standing by her husband, adding that there would not be "many wives left" if every woman broke up with her husband for watching porn.