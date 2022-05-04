SCOTLAND'S top police officer has ruled himself from succeeding Dame Cressida Dick as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Iain Livingstone, 55, the chief constable of Police Scotland, is said to have impressed Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for overseeing the policing operation at COP26 which took place in Glasgow last November without any significant disruption by protesters.

His name was linked to the top London job in a report in The Times.

But this afternoon a Police Scotland spokesperson told The Herald: “The Chief Constable is committed to serving the people of Scotland and is not applying to become the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”

Earlier this week it emerged Home Office officials have been contacting chief constables to persuade them to apply amid fears that the acrimonious departure of Ms Dick could deter candidates.

Ms Dick, the first female Met commissioner, was effectively ousted when Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, withdrew his confidence in her after a series of racism, sexism and misconduct scandals involving the force.

In a newspaper article last month Mr Livingstone urged his counterparts elsewhere in the UK to examine the insights of the ‘hard-earned lessons’ of reforming the policing service in Scotland.

Police Scotland formed in 2013 with the merger of eight regional forces and two specialist agencies and now employs 23,000 people across a one third of the UK’s geographical area.

Writing in the Guardian, Mr Livingstone cited a Scottish Government survey which found that 87 per cent of respondents trusted the police service. This compares with just 33% for the Metropolitan Police, according to a YouGov survey in October 2021.

The Met came under intense scrutiny in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, and the publication of a report into misogyny and discrimination at Charing Cross police station, which led to the resignation of Ms Dick as commissioner.

“There is a moral imperative and operational necessity for policing to lead change to improve the experiences of all our communities, including our own officers and staff,” said Mr Livingstone.

“Words and good intent are not enough. There must be action; practical, firm, progressive, visible action.”

He acknowledged that Police Scotland had faced its own issues, in the shape of the employment tribunal for Rhona Malone which found a “boys’ club” culture in the force’s firearms unit and a review of Police Scotland’s complaints process which called for fundamental overhaul.

However, he added that Police Scotland has strengthened operational competence, for example, in solving all but two of 520 murders committed since 2013.

He also highlighted that success of Police Scotland’s security operation for last November’s Cop26 summit, which resulted in no significant violence or disorder and few arrests.

In February, the Strategic Review of Policing in England and Wales, chaired by Sir Michael Barber, made 56 recommendations urging radical reform to police culture, skills and training and organisational structure.

It included the idea that a new licence to practise for all police officers should be introduced, which would require renewal every five years, subject to strict conditions.

It also suggested the merger of back office functions across the 43 forces that would save hundreds of millions of pounds.

Mr Livingstone has been the Chief Constable of Police Scotland since August 2018.

He spent most of his career with the Lothian and Borders Police and became Deputy Chief Constable in charge of crime and operations when it was amalgamated into the single force under Stephen House - currently the acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

After being overlooked for the Chief Constable's job when Phil Gormley was appointed as the successor to Mr House in late 2015, Mr Livingstone initially remained part of the force executive but in summer 2017 announced his intention to retire.

Mr Gormley resigned in February 2018. Mr Livingstone succeeded Mr Gormley in August 2018.