First Minister's Questions was delayed this afternoon after the speakers in Holyrood's chamber started making weird electrical noises. 

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth was answering a question about the dualling of the A96 when a low rumbling sound interrupted her.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone asked the SNP politician to pause for a minute as parliament's tech experts tried to discover the source. 

She was then forced to suspend proceedings, causing First Minister's Questions to start late. 

 The Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser joked that it was because the overuse of a "shredding machine" had tripped a fuse.

Scottish Green party spin-doctor Kevin Hamilton tweeted that it was a "nice change from many of the known noises often heard at FMQs."

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.