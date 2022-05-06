Counts are set to begin in Scotland’s 32 local authorities as the country awaits the outcome of Thursday’s local government election.
The results are expected to be delivered throughout Friday afternoon, with some 1,227 councillors to be elected.
Count centres in each council area will use an electronic counting system to determine the results.
The STV (single transferable vote) system used in local government ballots in Scotland makes it difficult for parties to win overall control of councils, meaning there will most likely be talks after results are announced to determine whether parties can operate as minority administrations, or if local coalitions can be formed.
The counting process for the STV system also takes more time than those used in general elections or the Scottish parliamentary elections, meaning results are not declared as fast as they are under other systems.
However, some council wards already know who will be representing their local authority due to a lack of candidates standing in the area.
Three wards in the Western Isles, two wards in Shetland, and one each in Highland, Moray and Inverclyde have already elected their councillors, with candidates standing in those wards selected on Thursday.
Polls carried out in the run-up to the vote suggested the Scottish Conservatives could fall to third place, with Labour overtaking them for second spot.
This year’s election campaign was dominated by issues including the cost-of-living crisis, which has been at the top of the agenda for many voters.
At the last council elections in 2017, the SNP secured 431 council seats while the Tories saw 276 councillors elected – narrowly ahead of Labour, who returned 262 representatives.
A total of 172 independent councillors were elected, along with 67 Liberal Democrats and 19 Greens.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here