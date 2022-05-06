THE SCOTTISH Green party are celebrating after picking up councillors in Borders, East Lothian, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire and Shetland for the first time.  

The party has doubled their tally in Highland Council and Orkney Council and made gains in Edinburgh and Glasgow. 

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater hailed the early result and said it was "already clear that Scottish Greens have made inroads across the country."

 

In Glasgow, Holly Bruce took in more first preference votes in the Langside ward than the SNP's leader, Susan Aitken.

She told The National: "We're on a roll, we're really hopeful that we get a record amount of seats in Glasgow so we'll see when the votes come in but we're feeling good about it."

Asked if other parties should be afraid of the Greens, she added: "Absolutely, we came and did what we wanted to do, we're trying to get a record amount of people elected in Glasgow and I'll hopefully be part of a team that will bring forward our manifesto in the city chambers."

 