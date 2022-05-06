POLICE have confirmed they are investigating a gathering by Labour last April.
The incident, which has been dubbed 'beergate', took place in Durham while Labour was preparing for a local election.
It has been under scrutiny after Sir Keir Starmer was photographed through a window, holding a beer in a room with others.
At the time socialising was not permitted indoors except with people from within your own household.
Sir Keir has denied any wronghdoing, insisting that he and his team were working late on the election and stopped to have a takeaway and a drink before going back to work.
He said last week that Durham police had not been in touch with him and had already said they were satisfied no breaches had occurred.
However a statement issued by the force today said they were now investigating, after "significant" new information had been passed to them.
A spokesperson from the force said: "Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-I9 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.
"At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.
"Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."
Critics of the Labour party have likened the event to that for which Boris Johnson received a police fine, for having some food and drink in Downing Street on his 56th birthday while in the middle of a busy working day.
At this time indoor gatherings were also banned.
A Labour party spokesperson said: "We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken."
