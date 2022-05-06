Scottish LibDems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has stressed his party are in “growth territory” after picking up a series of early gains in Edinburgh.

The LibDems “made history” in the capital by being the first party in Edinburgh to have three councillors elected in a single four-member ward – putting down a big statement in the Almond ward.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told the Herald that “this is going to be a really positive day for the LibDems”.

He said: ’I’m slightly frustrated that partygate came when it did, because actually we were winning these wards before Christmas.

“We have flipped a lot of communities who have traditionally voted Tory, they have now realised they get a better service with the Liberal Democrats – we're more in tune with progressive values that they hold which the Tory party has deserted with their move to the right.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “A number of Tory voters stayed at home but ultimately this is an endorsement for the LibDems.

“We’re already seeing several big gains in the Highlands, big gains in Fife and a smattering of others in wards that we didn’t expect.

“We’re definitely in growth territory. We’re having a great day so far.”

In Edinburgh, the LibDems are making big gains across the city.

Edinburgh LibDem councillor Kevin Lang said there had been “a last-minute decision to put up three candidates” in the Almond ward.

He said: “We’re making history in Edinburgh today. No party has ever elected three councillors in one ward in the city.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton has given us the confidence that support for us is increasing.

“It’s a vote of confidence in the LibDems and the services that we offer in communities. People are also fed up with the failing SNP-Labour coalition.”