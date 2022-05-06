GLASGOW Girl Refugee Roza Salih has been elected as an SNP councillor for Greater Pollok.
The 32-year-old, who travelled with her parents from Kurdistan to Scotland when she was just twelve, said she could never have imagined
“Glasgow people have always welcomed me. I've never given up and now they've trusted in me. I'll work very hard with my colleague in Greater Pollok to make sure that we serve the community, no matter what party they have voted for, because that's what we're here for.
“As councillors, we have to engage with the community and serve the community.”
She added: “I can't believe it, you know 20 years ago, I came to this country as a refugee. And to think back like, you know, I would never imagine to serve my city.”
In 2005, the Glasgow Girls - a group of seven 15-year-old school friends - took a stand against the treatment of asylum seekers following a dawn raid on the family of Agnesa Murselaj, a Roma girl from Kosovo.
Although some of the girls involved hardly knew Agnesa, they saw the effects of what had happened to her family and the impact it had on their school and decided to take action.
The campaign, which kicked off in March 2005, led to the fifth and sixth-year pupils twice visiting the Scottish Parliament and winning Best Public Campaign at the Politician of the Year awards. TV and newspaper interviews followed.
In 2008, Agnesa's family were allowed to remain in Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here