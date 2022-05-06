THE SNP is the biggest party in Edinburgh as attention turns to which coalition could lead the next council administration.

The Scottish Conservatives saw its number of councillors halved from 18 to just nine – with Douglas Ross’s party shedding support to the LibDems who enjoyed a surge in the capital.

The SNP will have 19 councillors in the new term of the council, matching its 2017 performance, but finance convener Rob Munn lost his seat.

Labour improved its performance to 13 councillors, up just one from 2017, but the LibDems stole the show by going from just six to 12 elected politicians – including becoming the first party to see three candidates elected in a single Edinburgh ward.

The SNP, as the biggest party is due to talk with other parties about forming a new coalition. The party spent the last council term in coalition with Labour, but Anas Sarwar has ruled out any formal arrangements with others.

But it is thought that informal arrangements could be agreed between Labour and the SNP, with the Greens who increased their number of councillors from six to 10, could also play a part in any future administration.

Discussions, which are believed to have been started in the background, are likely to continue. It is not believed the LibDems are keen on going into coalition with the SNP in Edinburgh.

SNP group leader, Adam McVey, who was re-elected in the Leith ward of the city, said the result “gives us a very strong mandate”.

He added: “Obviously in a system and a council that’s so pluralistic, it’s incumbent on us now to work with other parties to try and deliver on our positive vision for Edinburgh.”

Asked whether talks had started with other parties about forming a council administration following his previous coalition with Labour, Mr McVey said: “We will continue to have conversations with all parties.”

He added: “The really important thing is that the city has a clear direction of travel – a clear programme. Without that, we’re really going to struggle.

“With all the discussions cross-party, I think it’s very clear that the people of Edinburgh have voted for progressive politics in this election.

“That onus on us to work to together to deliver on that positive and progressive vision.”

Asked if he would be open to running the city as a minority administration, Mr McVey said “the city needs a clear way forward”.

He added: “We will continue to discuss things with the other progressive parties. “We obviously won’t be speaking very much to our Conservative colleagues who have dwindled significantly in number.

“I think any party is not keen to have a conversation with them. I think they need to sort themselves out with their own leadership within the city and within Scotland before having meaningful conversations with anybody.”

The Scottish Conservatives are now the smallest party at city chambers in Edinburgh – despite being the biggest group following the 2017 election.

The party lost nince seats including that of former group leader Cameron Ros

Earlier, Scottish Tory local government spokesperson and Lothians MSP, Miles Briggs, admitted the election was “challenging” for his party to deal with the “anger” following the partygate scandal.

He told the Herald that partygate has “been a key part of this election” and that the Conservatives have struggled to get activists to go out and vote.

He said: “It’s been a challenging election – I think we knew this was going to be difficult.

“Yesterday when we were speaking to activists, we were finding it quite hard to motivate them to go out and vote, instead of just staying at home.”

Speaking at the Edinburgh City Council count after his party lost a couple of key councillors, Mr Briggs said : “It’s been grim but it will get better”.

Asked about the impact of partygate, Mr Briggs said: “It has been a key part of this election. “One of the hardest aspects of that has been the anger towards the Prime Minister and his team.”

He added that Tory activists “don’t want to work for any other parties” but “it’s always a challenge to motivate people to get out.” Mr Briggs said: “I’m personally disappointed for hard-working councillors who have lost their seats. Being a councillor is a tough gig.”

The LibDems The LibDems made huge gains across the city, including securing three councillors elected in the Almond ward.

Edinburgh LibDem councillor Kevin Lang said there had been “a last-minute decision to put up three candidates” in the Almond ward.

He said: “We’re making history in Edinburgh today. No party has ever elected three councillors in one ward in the city.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton has given us the confidence that support for us is increasing. “It’s a vote of confidence in the LibDems and the services that we offer in communities. People are also fed up with the failing SNP-Labour coalition.”