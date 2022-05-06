A COUNCILLOR who made Islamophobic comments about SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been re-elected as an independent.
Jim Dempster walked away after Labour in February after the party finally brought charges against him nearly four years after the scandal.
Mr Yousaf hit out at his resignation at the time: “Jim Dempster should never have been allowed to leave Scottish Labour on his terms.
"He is an elected Councillor who admitted his Islamophobic behaviour and had serious allegations of racism made about him. He has no place in public life, and local Government will be better off without him."
Dempster, a councillor in Dumfries and Galloway, made appalling comments about Yousaf at a transport meeting in 2018.
A note showed Government officials challenged Dempster’s claim that Mr Yousaf, who was transport minister at the time, did not have much regard for the south-west.
Dempster responded: “He may have been at Springholm but no one would have seen him under his burka.”
The councillor apologised and was suspended, but the case dragged on and became an embarrassment for successive Scottish Labour leaders.
Earlier this year he told the Dumfries and Galloway Standard: “After almost four years since the suspension of my membership of the Labour Party, the National Executive Committee (NEC) have brought charges against me, basically alleging that I am a racist.
"I have admitted making an ill devised attempt at humour against Humza Yousaf but deny the other charges against me.
"I am not a racist. The timing of the proceedings against me, with the local election imminent, conflict with my desire to continue as a councillor.
"A challenge to the charges would not allow me to stand for election as a Labour Party candidate, although I have the backing of the local party.
"I have therefore, with great sadness, resigned my membership of the Labour Party which I served diligently for 22 years. I will stand for election as an independent."
He concluded: “I will leave it to the electorate to decide whether I am a fit and proper person to continue to represent them."
Mr Yousaf added: “We must have zero tolerance for any instances of hatred in our society and political parties need to be setting the strongest possible examples.
“I hope Scottish Labour seriously reflect on this case and put in place better systems for tackling racism, Islamophobia and all others forms discrimination that may arise in the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here