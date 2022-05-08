NICOLA Sturgeon is reported to be launching a fresh push for independence 'within weeks' as a new poll suggests support for a second referendum within five years has risen to 55 per cent.

After the SNP’s 11th consecutive election win in a row on Thursday, the First Minister is preparing to publish a referendum bill and a series of papers making the case for leaving the UK.

The Herald revealed last month that the legislation would not be tabled in Holyrood in the weeks leading up to the May 5 poll, but today the Sunday Times says sources have told the paper the bill will have to be brought forward soon if the timetable for a referendum by the end of next year is to be met.

Civil servants are currently working on updating the case for independence put to voters in 2014 to take in Brexit is the likely need, the time an independent Scotland would take to become an EU state and border arrangements with the UK which accounts for about 60 per cent of Scottish exports.

There are also questions surrounding the currency an independent Scotland would adopt, defence policy, and how it would balance a multibillion-pound gap between its public spending and tax revenues.

The latest Panelbase survey of 1,009 voters for The Sunday Times, conducted from April 26-29, found that demand for a second referendum remained strong.

Almost a quarter of those polled (24 per cent) favour one within the next 12 months — up five points from 19 per cent last November, with 31 per cent backing one in the next two to five years (down 3). However, 45 per cent of those polled said that a fresh vote should not be held in the next few years (down 2).

The poll has support for independence itself unchanged since November at 49 per cent among those likely to vote and when undecideds are excluded, with support for the Union at 51 per cent.

Taking undecideds into account, 47 per cent of those likely to vote back independence, 49 per cent are opposed and 5 per cent don’t know.

The SNP won 453 seats in the local elections, 22 more than in 2017, and well ahead of Labour which finished second with 282 councillors (up 20), overtaking the Conservatives who suffered big losses on 214 ( down 63) which Scots Tory leader, Douglas Ross, partly blamed on “partygate”. Ross is expected to fight on.

In the coming days the parties will consider minority rule in local authorities where no overall majority was secured, and the role of the Greens could be crucial after they more than doubled their tally of councillors to 35, beating the SNP’s Glasgow city council leader, Susan Aitken, in first preference votes.

Visiting Dundee yesterday Sturgeon said that she was “open” to replicating her SNP/Greens power-sharing agreement at Holyrood in council chambers, but would leave decisions to local leaders.

Labour may be tempted to try to strike a deal with the Greens in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest council, after coming within one seat of catching the SNP, which has run the city since 2017.

The independence policy papers to win over more hearts and minds to the cause will be published in stages over the coming months. They will address post-Brexit challenges for movement, currency, pensions, borders, non-nuclear defence and Scotland’s place in Europe and the world.

It emerged after a freedom of information request published last month revealed that 14 civil servants were co-ordinating work on an independence prospectus.

The SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, signalled that energy policy was likely to be at the heart of the economic strategy.

He said: “Post the pandemic we need to get on and have a conversation with the Scottish people. We need to accelerate the drive to deliver green energy and that green investment policy in an independent Scotland will tackle the scourge of poverty that has scarred the country for generations.”

The referendum bill could be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Boris Johnson has ruled out agreeing to a second vote and to hand legislative powers to Holyrood following the process that took place ahead of the 2014 independence referend