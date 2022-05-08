THE SNP is not ruling out working agreements with Scottish Labour in council chambers across the country following the election last week.
Kirsten Oswald, the SNP 's deputy Westminster leader, said her party are open to deals with progressive parties in town halls but said no such arrangements would be made with the Tories.
However, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, pictured below, reiterated his pre-election stance by saying no formal agreements would be made with other parties. He did say that his party, who finished in second place ahead of the Tories, could work with others on an issue-by-issue basis.
At the council elections on Thursday, the SNP came out as the biggest party with 453 seats while Labour came in second with 282 and the Tories finished third with 214 - down 63 councillors on 2017.
Speaking to BBC, Ms Oswald said: "There will be discussions at local level, there's no chance of us getting into any kind of paper sharing arrangement with the Tories. That's obvious and that's clear. There is the need for us to have these discussions and that dialogue will be ongoing."
She was pressed if the SNP were ruling out working with Labour, replying: "I think we would always make agreements with any progressive party...I think that's what the electoral system requires of us and that's what our voters would expect us to do.
"To have sensible mature discussions about how best to move forward and how best to achieve the most sensible outcomes."
Mr Sarwar said Labour would be looking to form minority administrations across Scotland following the election.
He added: "I made clear throughout the election campaign that we will be having no formal coalition's with any other political parties. That's a position that remains."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel