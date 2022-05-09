THE LIBDEMS have ruled out going into coalition with the SNP in Edinburgh as talks continue over who will run the city.

The SNP was given a mandate by voters to continue its administration of Edinburgh City Council following Thursday’s election – returning 19 councillors and becoming the biggest political group.

But the LibDems, who saw their tally on the authority doubled from six to 12, have formally ruled out working with the SNP, accusing their rivals of having “learned nothing from the difficulties of the last council term” and wanting to “simply continue with their previous approach”.

Group leader of the Edinburgh LibDems, Robert Aldridge said: “Last week, the Liberal Democrats doubled our number of councillors and our share of the vote. People across Edinburgh turned to us because they wanted a new and different approach.

“We heard time and time again on the doorsteps how voters were fed up with the SNP’s arrogance, its centralised approach, and its inability to get basic council services right. The election offered the chance for real change.”

He added: “During our discussions over the weekend, it became clear that SNP councillors have learned nothing from the difficulties of the last council term and plan to simply continue with their previous approach. Liberal Democrats believe the people of Edinburgh deserve better than this. It is why our group has agreed we will not enter into any agreement with the SNP on Edinburgh Council.

“We remain open to continue our discussions with other parties. We want to work constructively in the interest of the city we serve and explore options on how the council can change for the better”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton added: "I'm fully supportive of our councillors taking these decisions. The arrogant and hubristic SNP are still refusing to admit that Edinburgh needs to change course.

"Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will hold them to account, standing up for the public and bringing new hope to the communities which elected them.”