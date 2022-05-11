A TORY MP has been condemned after saying foodbank users cannot cook or budget properly.
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson made the comments in the Commons chamber today in a debate about the Queen's Speech.
He also invited opposition MPs to visit a foodbank in his constituency where people who attend are registered for a "cooking course" and a "budgeting course", he claimed.
The remarks have been criticised from all sides, with Mr Anderson now facing calls to apologise.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Anderson said: “My invitation is to everybody on that side of the House, come to Ashfield and work with me for a day in my food bank and see the brilliant scheme we have got in place where when people come now, for a food parcel, they have to register for a budgeting course and a cooking course.
“And what we do in the food bank, we show them how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget.
“We can make a meal for about 30 pence a day. And this is cooking from scratch.”
Intervening, Labour MP, Alex Cunningham, asked: “Should it be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain?”
Mr Anderson replied: “He makes a great point and this is exactly my point.
“So, I invite you personally to come to Ashfield, look at our food bank, how it works and I think you will see first hand that there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country but generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch.
“They cannot budget.
“The challenge is there.
“Come, come. I’ll offer anybody.”
Speaking directly after the Conservative MP, SNP MP Joanna Cherry told Mr Anderson people do not use food banks because they do not know how to cook, but because “we have poverty in this country at a scale that should shame his Government”.
Labour branded his remarks “beyond belief”, whilst the Liberal Democrats described them as “disgraceful” and as an “insult to millions of hard-working people”.
The Child Poverty Action Group claimed politicians “would do better to back real-world solutions, like bringing benefits in line with inflation this Autumn”.
Shadow work and pensions minister Karen Buck said: “In the world where people actually live we now hear daily stories of families going without food and others unable to turn their ovens on in fear of rising energy bills.
“The idea that the problem is cooking skills and not 12 years of government decisions that are pushing people into extreme poverty is beyond belief.
“Out of touch doesn’t even cover it.”
Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain said in a statement outside the Commons: “These comments are disgraceful and an insult to millions of hard-working people who are struggling to put food on the table for their family through no fault of their own.
“Lee Anderson should apologise straight away for his shameful remarks.”
Alison Garnham, Child Poverty Action Group’s chief executive, said: “Four million children are living in poverty in the UK, and it’s not because their parents can’t cook.
“There are few households better at budgeting than those on a low income, they have to do it every single day.
“Rather than insulting parents who have no option but to use foodbanks in the face of soaring costs and real terms income cuts, politicians would do better to back real-world solutions, like bringing benefits in line with inflation this autumn.”
The SNP's Kirsty Blackman said the comments were "reprehensible" and showed the Tories were "out of touch" with the hardship being faced by people all over the country.
She added: "The reality is that people are being left with no choice but to turn to foodbanks and make the impossible choice between eating and heating because of Tory inaction over the cost-of-living crisis which is spiralling out of control on the UK government’s watch."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel