THE METROPOLITAN police have confirmed more than 100 fines have been issued over the partygate scandal.

The force is still investigating a series of 12 events across Whitehall, including in 10 Downing Street, which took place during lockdown.

In an updated statement this morning,the force confirmed the number of fines they have recommended now exceeds 100.

Prior to the local elections on May 5, their updated figure was 50 - 20 across two leaving dos, and 30 for a gathering to mark Prime Minister Boris Johnson's birthday.

The statement from the force read: " As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

"These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live."

The latest tally will make grim news for the Prime Minister as he looks to shake off the whole saga.

Although he has only been fined once, some within government suspect he will receive further fines with reports that Mr Johnson was in attendance at half of the 12 events being investigated.

So far he has refused to resign, despite calls from within his own party, and the rebellion among Tory MPs to oust him appears to have died down.

It was thought that should the Tories do badly in the local elections, more within the party would call for his resignation and submit a etter of no confidence ot the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, which can trigger a leadership contest.

However despite the humiliating results for the Conservatives, which saw them lose morethan 400 council seats across the country, no such rebellion appears to be taking hold within Westminster.

This latest batch of fines, however, could lead to some within the party calling for action.