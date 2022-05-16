Now, where was I? Ah yes, just about to head off on our first overseas sunny holiday in more than two years. As it turned out, it became the holiday from hell. Anyone planning a similar venture, might be able to learn from our experience. It could help avoid heartache and, in the worst possible case, sale of the family home to meet crippling overseas medical costs.

Our flight to Gran Canaria was uneventful, and it was noticeable the majority of our fellow sunseekers were, like ourselves, “mature”. Some looked so frail I wondered how they obtained insurance and if any were, literally and metaphorically, “winging it”. It turned out to be a bit of misplaced superiority on my part.

At first all went well, but a few days into the holiday I began to experience moderate stomach pain. Expensive over-the-counter medications from the local pharmacy were ineffective and the hotel doctor was called in. Two injections were duly administered and prescriptions written for further medication.

Up to then, I was largely unconcerned. We had a platinum travel insurance policy with reputable insurers, reassuringly providing, “up to £10,000,000 cover for emergency medical”: surely enough to cover all eventualities. As required by the policy, we kept the insurers informed and we were told we were doing the right thing, and to keep all receipts. Even by that point, we were hundreds of euros out of pocket having had to pay up front for multiple doctor visits and medication. I wonder what would happen to someone on a really tight budget or lacking a credit card?

To cut a (very) long story short, things became progressively worse and the doctor decided I needed to go to hospital, arranging attendance at a nearby private facility. On arrival, things started to get really interesting. Firstly, my wife had to pay €500 up front, before they would even look at me. But hey, I’ve £10,000,000 of emergency medical cover.

To be fair, I was seen and assessed quickly, receiving a prompt body scan. The surgeon’s bedside manner left something to be desired, but the message was clear enough. My condition was serious and delaying surgery could be fatal. Oh yes, and the cost would be in the region of €25,000. He would get the surgical team together at once.

Understandably, by this time my wife was becoming frantic, repeatedly contacting the insurers to ensure they were willing to meet the cost. Admittedly, I’m getting cynical in old age, but I’m convinced on hearing the cost, the insurers began dragging their heels. Despite a video conference between surgical team and insurers, there was still no agreement to foot the bill.

Unbelievably, the insurers asked my wife to obtain two years of my medical records from our GP. Ever tried contacting your local surgery at 4.30pm on a Friday and asking for records to be sent to a third party? My suspicion is a frantic search was underway to find an undeclared pre-existing condition. Remember, this was a high-profile company and we had a top of the range policy.

To cut another long story short, the surgeon decided time was up and I was moved by ambulance to the public hospital at Las Palmas 40 miles away. The life-saving surgery was carried out late that night. Incidentally, if you still have an in-date European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), take it with you. It was the key to having the eye-wateringly expensive procedure done at the public hospital at no cost. What a result for our insurers, but were they hoping for that outcome all along? As if by magic, as soon as they knew I was on my way to the public hospital, the insurers agreed to foot the costs at the clinic.

My wife, on her own at our hotel 40 miles away, required an extended stay. Inspection of our policy revealed “associated travel and accommodation expenses” were limited to £1000, far short of what was required. Another substantial shortfall demand on the credit card and a further costly trap for the unwary traveller.

Two weeks after surgery, we finally headed home after facing a whole set of new challenges and complex interactions with our insurers. I’ll return to those in the weeks to come. This piece will have been worthwhile if it saves someone else from an unbelievably stressful experience.

To be honest, I don’t know how my wife coped with the pressure and I was in no position to help. It’s unthinkable that anyone should travel without insurance, particularly if elderly. Even if insured, take nothing for granted. You only know how good your company and cover are when you have to call upon them.

My advice is to get behind the small print and think, is that enough? For example, we were flown back to Edinburgh but our car was in Glasgow. Luckily, we had arranged for family to repatriate it to Aberdeen. I don’t want to put you off, but never take chances in dealing with all possible eventualities. It could be a “saving” that costs you for the rest of your lives.

