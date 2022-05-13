Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has warned MSPs they must be courteous to each other, as the Scottish Parliament prepares to debate contentious legislation.
With Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Government having promised to bring forward a Bill for a second independence referendum, and with ministers also having tabled legislation aimed at reforming the process for transgender people to be recognised, the Parliament is set for heated debates.
Alison Johnstone, who became Presiding Officer a year ago, is clear that even on such controversial issues, debates must always be “respectful”.
She said: “Members have a code of conduct to which we must adhere, that is about being courteous and respectful to one another.”
Debates can become 'passionate'
The Presiding Officer said that while debates between politicians of opposing views can be “robust” and “passionate”, she wants to ensure “each and every debate that takes place in the chamber is respectful”.
She said: “People will have different views on different aspects of legislation, but the chamber is a place to explore the proposal that is put to the Parliament, whether that is by the Government or a Member’s Bill.
“It is about a thoughtful, deliberative process.”
She said there will be “a lot of opportunity, as ever, to discuss any piece of legislation thoroughly”, but she stressed it is “very important Parliament debates issues in a thoughtful, considered manner”.
She added: “Parliaments have a leadership role. That is one of the reasons I am so insistent we debate in a respectful manner.”
She went on to say that while Holyrood is a “very young” Parliament, it has “shown itself more than able to debate issues thoroughly”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here