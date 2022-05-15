A Green MSP has been accused of 'sad student politics' after he suggested the UK's triumphant Eurovision success was down to military support for Ukraine.
Urkaine's jury were among the countries who awarded Sam Ryder's Space Man the maximum 12 points in last night's show, helping the UK achieve second place and ending years of bottom of the table misery.
The TikTok star, 32, was being beaten by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra but received an outpouring of support from previous contestants of the competition, including Cheryl Baker, who claimed he had been the 'best in years'.
However, Ross Greer, Scottish Greens MSP for West Scotland, did not appear to be convinced that the catchy melody and Ryder's vocal skills earned the UK its best result in decades.
Mr Greer who is Scottish Greens MSP for West Scotland, tweeted: "All it took for the UK to get 12 points was a few thousands anti-tank missiles."
The Scottish Conservatives chief whip Stephen Kerr likened his comments to "sad student politics".
All it took for the UK to get 12 points was a few thousand anti-tank missiles #EUROVISION— Ross Greer (@Ross_Greer) May 14, 2022
He said: "Leave it to Ross Greer to cheapen a fantastic international event with his sad student politics.
"Sam and the other competitors put on a great show, at a time when the world sorely needed it.
"The vote reflected that.
"Once again, these petulant comments fall below the standard expected of a public servant.
"Greer tried to cast a pall over a joyous occasion but has just ended up with egg on his face."
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed the victory, Ukraine’s third since its 2003 Eurovision debut, and said “we will do our best” to one day host the contest in the port city of Mariupol.
