JUST 45 per cent of Scots want to retain the monarchy, according to a new poll.

That is significantly lower than for the UK as a whole, where six in ten want to keep the Royal family.

The survey, carried out by Focaldata for the British Future thinktank, also found that 36% of Scots thought the end of the Queen’s reign would be the right moment to move to a republic.

Another 19% either rejected the choice or said they didn’t know.

The poll also suggested that there is little enthusiasm for the Queen's jubilee in Scotland. Only 48% of people north of the border are interested, compared to 73% of people in Wales and 66% across England.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, said the jubilee provided a chance to unify the country: “Major events can bring people together if they are done in an inclusive way that broadens their reach and appeal,” he said.

“Getting this right would be good for our society – and for the monarchy too, helping address some of the challenges it faces to stay relevant in modern Britain, particularly in Scotland.”

The poll also revealed weaker support among young people and ethnic minorities across Britain. Only 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds backed keeping the monarchy, while 37% of people from an ethnic minority did so.

Among those aged 16-18, only 36% agree that “we should keep the monarchy for the foreseeable future”.

Further growing splits were identified in attitudes to other symbols of national identity such as the union flag. Most respondents associated it with the monarchy (72%), Team GB (71%) and the armed forces (68%).

However, a quarter of people (25%) associate it with racism and extremism – an increase of 10 points since 2012.

The England flag is more contentious. While 60% of the public and 62% of minority groups think it represents pride and patriotism, almost a third of the public as a whole (32%) see it as representing racism and extremism, including 43% of those from an ethnic minority.