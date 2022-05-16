Workers struggling to cope with rising bills should consider taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job, a UK Government minister has said.

Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister in the Home Office, said famililes could “protect” themselves from soaring energy and food bills and tax rises by working more.

She told Sky News' Kay Burley: “I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term.

“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.

“Over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.

“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”

When it was put to her that many people who work multiple jobs still rely on food banks, Maclean replied: "We have often heard in the past when people are facing problems with their budgets that one of the obstacles – and it may not be for everybody – is about being able to take on more hours or even move to a better-paid job.

"Of course, it's an individual situation, depending on that particular family's situation but that's why the job centres exist, that's why the work coaches exist, that's why we've put the support into those job centres – to work with individuals on their own individual situation.

"So it may be right for some people – they may be able to access additional hours.

"But of course it's not going to work for people who are already working in three jobs."

Scotland’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville was among politicians to condemn Ms Maclean's remarks.

Referencing comments from Tory MP Lee Anderson, who last week appeared to blame food bank use on poor cooking and budget skills, she wrote: “Last week folk were too stupid to cook properly.

“This week folk are too lazy to work enough hours. Can’t believe that UK Government’s response to cost of living crisis is to blame the people being hit the hardest.”

Scottish Labour MP and shadow Scotland Office minister, Ian Murray, said her remarks were "tone deaf" and harked back to Margaret Thatcher era policies.

He said: “Sounds like the Norman Tebbit ‘get on your bike’ instructions from the 1980s.

“It’s so out of touch with reality that I’m sure the minister knows how ludicrous it is but they’ll defend Boris Johnson at all costs.”

Speaking later to LBC, Ms Maclean said “nothing is off the table” when it came to extending support to the public through the current crisis.

She said: “You will know that the Chancellor always keeps everything under review in terms of the fiscal response.

“What we want to do is make sure we are protecting families and help them to weather the storm, and you have seen that response coming into place, you have seen it all the way through the Covid pandemic.

“Nothing is off the table and we will make sure we do everything we can to protect families.”

The Prime Minister has signalled in recent days that he could cave in to opposition demands for a windfall tax on energy giants.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reportedly asked Treasury officials to examine plans for a levy on the soaring profits of oil and gas firms.