A LABOUR MSP has hit out at Douglas Ross for making a "personal and offensive attack" on John Swinney and resorting to "nasty politics".

Alex Rowley, a former deputy leader of Scottish Labour, made the intervention days after the Scottish Tory chief slammed the Deputy First Minister during robust exchanges in Holyrood amid ongoing questions over a contract for two CalMac ferries.

The cost of two new vessels being built to serve Scotland’s island communities has risen from £97 million to at least £250 million and neither is yet ready to enter service.

A “missing” document presented to Holyrood on Wednesday showed that the deal was signed off by Derek Mackay, the disgraced former transport minister. It also showed that Mr Swinney, pictured below, was the last minister to have a say on the deal.

During First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross appeared to mock Mr Swinney, who was sitting beside Nicola Sturgeon, saying: "This new document, which was previously hidden from the public, reveals that the person who signed the deal at the final stage was the Deputy First Minister.

"Civil servants escalated this to John Swinney and they waited for the Deputy First Minister to give the green light. Honest John’s hands are all over this dodgy deal."

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone did not intervene in the debate over the phrase 'Honest John'.

However, in 2015, it was used in the Holyrood chamber with reference to Mr Swinney and prompted the then deputy presiding officer, Elaine Smith, to chide Labour's Neil Findlay.

During a debate in the chamber on a new economic policy launched by the Scottish Government, Mr Findlay said on March 5 that year: "There was not a word on that in Honest John’s speech or from any of the rest of them."

Ms Smith interjected: "Mr Findlay—avoid using first names and nicknames, please."

Mr Findlay replied: "Will do, Presiding Officer."

During last Thursday's debate Mr Ross later went on: "The stench of cover-up and corruption is running through this whole sorry affair....If the First Minister will not come clean, let us get John Swinney on the stand....Will the First Minister agree to the Deputy First Minister appearing before Parliament and giving a statement in the chamber today, facing scrutiny and telling the public what on earth he was thinking?"

Mr Rowley criticised the manner of Thursday's debate arguing one the first First Minister Donald Dewar's ambitions for Holyrood was to promote a "better style" of politics than in Westminster.

"The creation of the Scottish Parliament was for many an exciting time for a new approach to politics in Scotland and I do remember listening to one of the architects of the new constitutional settlement speak of better politics," Mr Rowley told The Herald.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley

"Donald Dewar was explicit in saying he did not want a replica of Westminster, from the way the parliament building was designed to how it was set up, was to encourage a new politics of dialogue, respect and working together in the interests of all of Scotland’s people."

He added: "Sadly, that is not what we see at present and there was no better example of that than Tory leader Douglas Ross’s questions to the First Minister this week where he launched into a personal attack on John Swinney.

"I have to say as I listened, I found his approach offensive. Of course, it is right for opposition MSPs to question who made decisions on the ferries and to challenge failures of government but resorting to name calling for the next day’s headlines does a massive disservice to Scotland’s Parliament and to the people of Scotland."

Mr Rowley said he had challenged the Deputy First Minister in recent weeks "over his ill-advised proposal to remove powers" from Holyrood through the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill and put them into the hands of ministers but had done so by focussing on the issues and not by "name calling" or trying to "belittle" anyone.

The Labour MSP then accused Mr Ross of name calling as a means of chasing short term headlines rather than promoting deeper debate.

"If we are to have a constructive discussion across our country on the big issues and on the vision for the best way forward for our country, if we are to get beyond the next day’s headlines to planning a prosperous future for the generations to come then parliamentarians must show leadership and respect," he said.

"And, through that example I would hope Scotland can move beyond the current division that dominates our politics and focus on finding agreement on the best way forward.

"There is in my view no place in Scotland’s Parliament for the nasty politics that we see all too often in the theatre of Westminster. I believe the majority of the people in Scotland expect better from our parliament and our politicians."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This is pathetic from Labour. They want to treat the SNP as their chums and play nice. Alex Rowley should drop the cosy Holyrood pals act and try to actually challenge the SNP for once. Labour are far too soft on the SNP.”

Mr Swinney said after FMQs that he gave “budget approval” for the contract but a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said he was not aware of the financial risks.